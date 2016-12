Michael Lye, Senior Critic and NASA Coordinator at the Rhode Island School of Design, and Kasia Matlak, Fulbright Scholar and research assistant, joined Dan to discuss their work on the design and creation of the newest Mars simulation suits.

December 9, 2016.