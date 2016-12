Timmons Roberts, Professor of Environmental Studies at the Climate and Development Lab at Brown University, and Topher Hamblett, Director of Advocacy and Policy at Save the Bay, joined Dan to discuss their concern over the EPA appointment and their worry over preserving local resources.

December 14, 2016.