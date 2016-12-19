12/19: Innovative humanitarians share work on crisis in Aleppo

Dr. Adam Levine, Director of the Humanitarian Innovation Initiative at Brown University, and Aleppo born Dr. Khaled Almilaji, MPH Candidate at Brown University’s School of Public Health, join Dan Yorke State of Mind to detail their work in addressing humanitarian crises in Aleppo, Syria, and beyond.

To learn more about or to donate to the local Syrian organizations that the Humanitarian Innovation Initiative collaborates with, please visit the following:

International Medical Corps

International Rescue Committee

Americares

Doctors Without Borders

The White Helmets

December 19, 2016.