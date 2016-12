TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito joins Dan Yorke State of Mind for the first time. Joe talks about his years in the restaurant and media businesses as he celebrates 13 years of his restaurant preview program. Joe also talks about the Feast of the 7 Fishes and preserving Christmas traditions.

