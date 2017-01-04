1/4: Ted Nesi talks day one of the General Assembly on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:
c733ed197228461e8d78bf0ddfa30bc3

Ted Nesi, WPRI.com reporter, joined Dan to discuss day one General Assembly activity.

January 4, 2017.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s