PJ Fox, Executive Director of the Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence, joined Dan to discuss his involvement in brokering an agreement between divided factions for the Narragansett Indian Tribe over the 2016 holidays. PJ also shared the ongoing mission and work of the institute.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on FOX Providence.

January 13, 2017.