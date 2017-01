WPRI.com Digital Reporter Dan McGowan starts off the show battling it out with Dan over Governor Raimondo’s free college tuition proposal. Later on in the show, Professor Richard Arenberg joins to provide analysis on government members’ decisions to attend or not to attend the inaugural.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

January 18, 2017.