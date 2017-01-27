1/27: Fmr. Mayor Joe Paolino and South Side Community Leadership Face Off Over Fmr. St. Joseph’s Hospital Land Use on State of Mind

Fmr. Providence Mayor Joe Paolino and South Providence Neighborhood Association representative, Dwayne Keys, joined Dan to discuss Monday’s terse press conference at the former St. Joseph’s Hospital. Fmr. Mayor Paolino and neighborhood advocates are at odds over the use of the land to treat issues with the homeless population in Providence. Both parties have agreed to meet to reassess the best course of action for collaboration.

January 27, 2016.