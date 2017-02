Curt Spalding, Fmr. Regional Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, and Topher Hamblett, Director of Advocacy and Policy for Save the Bay, joined Dan to discuss how cuts to the EPA budget could directly impact Rhode Island’s health and safety. Spalding and Hamblett both also expressed extreme concern over the pending appointment of Scott Pruit to lead the EPA.

January 30, 2017.