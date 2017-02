Imam Farid Ansari, President of the RI Council for Muslim Advancement, and Omar Bah, Founder of the Refugee Dream Center, joined Dan to discuss the complexities of understanding and deciphering intertwined narratives on immigrant and refugee statuses concerning President Trump’s travel ban.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

