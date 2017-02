Timothy Egar, Esq., cybersecurity expert and Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University, joined Dan to discuss the intricacies of the resignation of Michael Flynn and why the general might want to contact the ACLU. Read Timothy Edgar’s full piece: “Michael Flynn May Want to Call the ACLU.”

February 15, 2017.