Political analyst Joe Fleming and former Kasich campaign chair for Rhode Island Gary Sasse joined Dan to debate Trump’s performance at his more than hour-long news conference on Thursday. They also reflected on the resignation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and the UHIP deterioration.

February 17, 2017.