Professor J. Brian Atwood, Senior Fellow for International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University, joined Dan to discuss national security measures and playing the long game in forging international policies.

Professor Atwood has served three U.S. presidents and received the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award in 1999.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

February 21, 2016.