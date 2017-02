Professor Tom Nichols joins Dan to discuss his new book “The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters.“

Join Tom Nichols for a book signing Saturday, February 25th at 2:00pm at Barnes & Noble in Middletown, RI.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

February 22, 2017.