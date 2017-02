Chief Frank Brown, of the RI Association of Fire Chiefs, and Ret. Chief Richard Susi, Executive Director of the RI Association of Fire Chiefs, join Dan to discuss the recent loss of a Smithfield woman to CO poisoning and to provide safety tips on how to protect you and your family.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

February 23, 2017.