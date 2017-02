Kimberly Arcand, Visualization Lead at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, Mass., and Brian Kilpatrick, Extrosolar planet researcher at Brown University, joined Dan to explain the Kepler expoplanet discovery and discuss the future of the research field.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on FOX Providence.

February 24, 2017.