Justin Katz from the Center for Freedom and Prosperity joined Dan after a response he wrote to Phil Eil’s appearance on the program where Eil discussed his piece “Why Sean Spice is a Disgrace to Rhode Island.”

Justin expressed his frustration as a Rhode Island conservative in the Trump era and implored the Rhode Island media to diversify their narratives.

February 28, 2017.