Rabbi Sarah Mack, President of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island, and Aisha Manzoor of the RI Council for Muslim Advancement, joined Dan to discuss recent threats to the Jewish Community Center and their unified approach to protecting faith.

A coalition of community members are holding a vigil on Sunday, March 5th at the Holocaust memorial in Providence. All are welcome.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 1, 2017.