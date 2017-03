Rep. Charlene Lima (D- District 14) joined Dan to discuss bipartisan collaboration on legislation to release 38 Studios documents to the public and to discuss her new bill that would protect pets during owner divorce.

WPRI-12 Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca also joined Dan to reflect on 30 years at the station.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 2, 2016.