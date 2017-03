Cranston City Council President Michael Farina joined Dan for the first half of the program to discuss the controversial Garden City redevelopment progress and his future political aspirations.

Dennis DeJesus, Chief Executive Officer for Special Olympics Rhode Island, highlighted the upcoming International Special Olympic games in Austria and previewed the spring games.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 6, 2017.