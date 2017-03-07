3/7: Road to The Ryan Center on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Six Rhode Island Interscholastic League Student Athletes joined Dan to reflect on their seasons thus far, to discuss their tournament chances, and to talk about life off of the court.

Roster of Student Athletes: 

Grace Coutu, Barrington High School

Jordan Moretti, Johnston High School

Abdul Ajia, Shea High School

Tyler Murray, Tiverton High School

Trevante Jones, St. Raphael’s Academy

Ryan Maloney, North Kingstown High School

Michael Lunney, Assistant Executive Director at RIIL, also joined the program to provide an overview of the league’s activities.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 7, 2016.

