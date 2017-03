Tim White, WPRI Target-12 Investigative Reporter, and Ted Nesi, WPRI-12 Politics and Economics Reporter, joined Dan to provide insight into the latest 38 Studios developments since the document release last week. The panel also responds to Curt Schilling’s interview in The Providence Journal and Col. Assumpico’s impromptu press conference.

March 9, 2017.