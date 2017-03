Mark Dondero, WPRI-12 sports reporter, and Bill Koch, Providence Journal sports writer, joined Dan to talk March Madness. This is the first year since 1997 and only the 5th time ever that the Providence College Friars and the University of Rhode Island Rams are slated to play in the NCAA tournament.

Dondero and Koch share their NCAA and RIIL predictions.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 13, 2017.