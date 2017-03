Jared Moffat, director of Regulate RI, and former state Sen. John Tassoni, a member of Safe Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), joined Dan to debate the public health, social justice, and economic impacts of legalizing marijuana in Rhode Island.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 17, 2017.