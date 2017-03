Gilberto Grave, a sophomore at the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex in Providence, was selected as one of 10 students to present the Boy Scouts of America’s Report to the Nation in Washington, D.C. Grave, a Life Scout, met President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Senators Reed and Whitehouse.

March 20, 2017.