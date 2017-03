Mike Stenhouse, CEO of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, joined Dan to discuss a working proposal to cut the RI sales tax to 3% instead of reducing the car tax or a “free college tuition plan” to stimulate the local economy.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

