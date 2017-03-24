3/23: Mayor Lombardi digs into the North Providence discrimination suit on State of Mind

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi (D) joined Dan to discuss the gender- discrimination suit that Lt. Dianza Perez filed against the city.
Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.
