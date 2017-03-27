3/27: RI Honorary Trump Campaign Co-Chair Concedes Obamacare Does Not Need an Overhaul on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Fmr. Rep. and Honorary Trump Co-Chair Joe Trillo joined Dan to to discuss President Trump’s health care reform failure. During his visit Mr. Trillo conceded that a portion of the current health care system should remain intact.

Mr. Trillo also made comment on the future of Rhode Island political leadership now that Senate President Theresa Paiva Weed has stepped down. Mr. Trillo said that he is considering a run for Governor.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

