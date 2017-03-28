3/28: Brown U. public health researcher found Meals on Wheels program is sound financial investment on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Kali Thomas, Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice, and a Research Health Science Specialist at the Providence VA Medical Center’s Center of Innovation for Long-term Services and Supports, joined Dan to discuss her research on the effectiveness of meal delivery programs such as the ones President Trump’s new budget would cut funding towards. Professor Thomas details how the programs are a sound economic investment and outlined the ways in which the services provide service that positively impact health outcomes.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

March 28, 2017.

