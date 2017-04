Roger Williams Law Professor Andrew Horwitz joined Dan to discuss his opposition to the Cranston ordinance that restricts panhandling in the city. Professor Horwitz shares his story of a police officer issuing him an incorrect citation while protesting the ban last week.

April 3, 2017.