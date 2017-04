Director the Rhode Island Division of Elderly Affairs, Charles Fogarty, joined Dan to discuss RIPTA fare hikes and how they are impacting the elderly and disabled in Rhode Island as well as the future of federal funding to Rhode Island’s senior programs under the Trump administration.

April 4, 2017.