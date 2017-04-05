4/5: Local Professor Works to Broker Bipartisan “Hail Mary” Gorsuch Deal on State of Mind

Rich Arenberg, Capitol Hill veteran and Lecturer in International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University, shared with Dan Yorke State of Mind that he spent last week in Washington, D.C. working with a small bipartisan group of Senators and former Senators to approve Neil Gorsuch and to prevent the use of the “nuclear option.”

Arenberg explains that his team has put forward a proposal to approve Gorsuch and to reverse the impacts of the previous use of the “nuclear option.” He describes, “The proposal involves Gorsuch getting the 60 votes to get an up or down vote. It involves rolling back the previous damage that was done by the nuclear option that was done when the Democrats used it, so that the 60 vote requirement would be back there for circuit court and for district court judges and it would protect the supermajority requirement for Supreme Court judges.”

He shared he feels there’s an 8 percent chance of the proposal being successful.

