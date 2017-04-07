4/7: Child neglect bill, weekly political roundup on State of Mind

Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, D – District 33, joined Dan to discuss the latest version of a bill that would strengthen and streamline the penalties for parents and caretakers who leave children alone in cars.

Eyewitness News Political Analyst Joe Fleming also joined the conversation to discuss this week’s hottest political topics, including the future of the PawSox and the 38 Studios investigation.

