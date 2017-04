Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D- RI) joined Dan Yorke State of Mind for the first time to to discuss his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation, US- Russian relations, and a 2018 reelection bid.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

April 11, 2017.