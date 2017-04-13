4/13: Experience the photos of “Life” magazine photographer and an event to support kids programming on State of Mind

Geoff Gaunt, Owner of Providence Picture Frame Co. and the Dryden Gallery, joined Dan to highlight a current exhibit that brings together many of “Life” magazine photographer Ed Clark’s works.

Plus, local painter Anthony Tomaselli joined the conversation to talk about his involvement in the “Paint Off” event to benefit the Providence Rotary Charities Foundation on April 21, 2017 6:00-9:00pm.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

April 13, 2017.