Andy Gresh, WPRO’s new 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. host of “The Gresh Show,” joined Dan to¬†discuss his return to Providence, his take on sports talk, and what to expect from his new show. It begins April 17 on 630WPRO/ 99.7FM.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on Fox Providence.