Bill Reynolds, Sports Columnist at The Providence Journal¬†joined Dan to discuss Aaron Hernandez’s career and mysterious death.

Reynolds also provided some analysis on the future of the Celtics this season and what to expect next year from the PC and URI basketball programs.

April 24, 2017.