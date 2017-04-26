4/26: RI Foundation Civic Engagement Innovation Fellowship Winners on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Neil Steinberg, CEO and President of The Rhode Island Foundation joined Dan to outline the mission of the Rhode Island Foundation’s Innovation Fellowship winners.

Donna Childs and Ditra Edwards are this year’s recipients and will each receive $300,000 over three years to complete projects that enhance civic engagement in Rhode Island.

Learn more about the individual project through The Rhode Island Foundation. 

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

April 26, 2017.

