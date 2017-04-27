4/27: Brown U. Professor Explains Why There is “No Serious Person” Who Would Endorse Trump’s Proposed Tax Plan as Beneficial to the Economy Over Time on State of Mind

John Friedman, Associate Professor of Economics and International and Public Affairs at the Watson Institute at Brown University joined Dan to discuss President Trump’s proposed tax reform plan.

In the end, Friedman explains, “Bottom line: “no serious person that believes the economy would ever grow fast enough in order to make this tax cut pay for itself.” Watch the show in full to hear his detailed analysis.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.