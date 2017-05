Rhode Island Education Commissioner Ken Wagner joined Dan to discuss how his office is working to emulate the successful pieces of Massachusetts’ public education system. Commissioner Wagner also previews his State of Education Address on Monday, May 8, at William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School.

May 3, 2017.