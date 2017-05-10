5/10: Fmr. Governor Lincoln Chafee Suggests He May Have a Political “Itch to Scratch”

Former Governor Lincoln Chafee (D- Rhode Island) joined Dan to discuss:

The Burrillville Power Plant proposal

Investing in a new PawSox stadium

Eliminating or reducing the car tax

Free college tuition plan

When asked about this intent to reenter the political arena, Fmr. Governor Chafee offered, “You’ve talked about an itch and whether it needs to be scratched. We’ll see. I’ve got a little bit of an itch based on what I’m seeing happening; the transfer of wealth from the hardworking people of Rhode Island to the powerful corporate interests.” He added, “I’m more concerned about the future of the state.”

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

