WPRI.com reporter Dan McGowan discusses the recent¬†indictment of City Council President Luis Aponte, then Melissa LaCroix Dwyer, Esq., Outreach Case Manager at the House of Hope, and Megan Smith, Outreach Worker at the House of Hope, join the show to talk about their opposition to Cranston’s panhandling ordinance.

May 12, 2017.