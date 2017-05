Jordan Goodman, “America’s Money Answers Man,” joined Dan to discuss the current state of the economy, how to consolidate student loan debt, and how to manage your mortgage in a more financially productive way.

Show resources:

Consolidate: ConsolidateCollege.com

Refinance: Credible.com/MoneyAnswers

