5/26: Analyzing this week’s events in Washington, abroad on State of Mind

Richard Arenberg, Capitol Hill veteran and lecturer in international and public affairs at Brown University, and Professor Marc Genest, area study coordinator for the Insurgency and Terrorism electives program at the Naval War College, join Dan Yorke State of Mind to provide analysis on the week’s pressing issues, including the terror attack in Manchester and continued hearings into alleged collusion between the United States and Russia.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on Fox Providence.