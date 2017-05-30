5/30: NAACP Providence Branch members call for President’s resignation amidst member hunger strike on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published:

Noel Frias, NAACP- Providence Branch member, and community member Ray “Two Hawks” Watson, joined Dan to discuss the community’s call for the resignation of NAACP- Providence Branch President Jim Vincent.

NAACP member and youth leader Pilar McCloud is currently on day 11 of a silent hunger strike. She will not end the strike until President Vincent attends a community meeting or resigns.

Members of the NAACP have listed the following complaints about the president:

  • Declaration of 3rd VP without following organizational protocol
  • 2016 elections held without following protocol
  • President’s delays in paying dues
  • Denial of requested independent audit twice

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

May 30, 2017.

