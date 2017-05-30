5/30: NAACP Providence Branch members call for President’s resignation amidst member hunger strike on State of Mind

Noel Frias, NAACP- Providence Branch member, and community member Ray “Two Hawks” Watson, joined Dan to discuss the community’s call for the resignation of NAACP- Providence Branch President Jim Vincent.

NAACP member and youth leader Pilar McCloud is currently on day 11 of a silent hunger strike. She will not end the strike until President Vincent attends a community meeting or resigns.

Members of the NAACP have listed the following complaints about the president:

Declaration of 3rd VP without following organizational protocol

2016 elections held without following protocol

President’s delays in paying dues

Denial of requested independent audit twice

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

May 30, 2017.