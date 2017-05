Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D- Distrcit 14) and Dr. Mark Ryan, Chairman of the RI Chapter of Physicians for National Health Program, joined Dan to discuss proposed legislation to provide Rhode Islanders protections against losing healthcare insurance if the Affordable Care Act were to be replaced under the Trump administration.

May 31,2017.