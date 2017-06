Comedian and writer Jordan Carlos joins Dan ahead of his appearance at The Comedy Connection.

Jordan is best known for his contributions on “The Colbert Report,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and “The Nightly Show.”

Don’t miss the moment when Jordan and Dan kerfuffle over “the world of comedy” and the “world economy.”

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.