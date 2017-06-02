6/2: Truckers change approach to opposing RI tolls on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Mike Collins, founder of the Gaspee Business Network, and Chris Maxwell, President and CEO of the RI Trucking Association, joined Dan to discuss their decision to wait to sue the state of Rhode Island until all of the gantries for the new truck toll proposal are installed. Their original plan was to wait until the first one was built.

Collins, Maxwell and their colleagues argue that tolling trucks, but not cars, is discriminatory.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on FOX Providence.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s