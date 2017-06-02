6/2: Truckers change approach to opposing RI tolls on State of Mind

Mike Collins, founder of the Gaspee Business Network, and Chris Maxwell, President and CEO of the RI Trucking Association, joined Dan to discuss their decision to wait to sue the state of Rhode Island until all of the gantries for the new truck toll proposal are installed. Their original plan was to wait until the first one was built.

Collins, Maxwell and their colleagues argue that tolling trucks, but not cars, is discriminatory.

