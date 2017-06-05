6/5: Is RI getting smaller? on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

Mike Stenhouse, CEO of the RI Center for Freedom and Prosperity, joined Dan to discuss the implications of the Family Prosperity Index.

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRI-TV and midnight on FOX Providence.

 

