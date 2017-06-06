6/6: AARP details the CARE Act on State of Mind

Lexi Kriss Published: Updated:

John Martin, Associate State Director of Communications for AARP RI, joined Dan to discuss the details of the CARE Act and how it can benefit and support Rhode Island families. The act, passed in 2015, does the following:

  • Allows a caregiver’s name to be recorded on medical records
  • Informs a caregiver when patient is discharged or moved
  • Enables hospitals to provide training to caregivers

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on FOX Providence.

June 6, 2017.

