6/6: AARP details the CARE Act on State of Mind

John Martin, Associate State Director of Communications for AARP RI, joined Dan to discuss the details of the CARE Act and how it can benefit and support Rhode Island families. The act, passed in 2015, does the following:

Allows a caregiver’s name to be recorded on medical records

Informs a caregiver when patient is discharged or moved

Enables hospitals to provide training to caregivers

Dan Yorke State of Mind airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV and midnight on FOX Providence.

June 6, 2017.